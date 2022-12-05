Yayasan Sabah initiates raw material planting programme

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 5): Yayasan Sabah Group through Sabah Handicraft Center (PKS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) to establish sustainable raw material supply chains by launching its Raw Material Planting programme (2023-2026) on Monday at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

The signing ceremony was officiated by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Abidin Madingkir.

Signing on behalf of Yayasan Sabah Group was the director of Yayasan Sabah cum Executive Chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn. Bhd, Dato’ Sri Haji Gulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar and witnessed by Yayasan Sabah corporate secretary Hanafiah Diman, while MTIB was represented by its Director General, Tuan Haji Kamaruzaman Othman and witnessed by the director of Wood Industry Skills Development Centre (WISDEC), Farydatul Nazly binti Mohd. Zin.

In his speech, Abidin said the programme organised by PKS under the Sabah Natives Special Programme (PKAN) will ease the demand of our native forest as a source for raw materials, ensuring the long-term viability of raw materials such as bamboo and rattan, which are essential commodities in the handicraft industry.

“The planting programme will be carried out in the Yayasan Sabah Concession Area with the involvement of local communities,” he further explained.

According to Abidin, Yayasan Sabah Group has established cooperative relationships with government agencies and institutions of higher education services such as the Sabah Forestry Department, Lands and Surveys Department Sabah, Sabah Agriculture Department and the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (Sabah Branch) to provide their expertise and high-value strategic advisory and ensuring the efficacy of the programme.

“MTIB will provide technical consultation on species selection, planting techniques, fertilisation and treatment; conduct studies and research on the material, product, machine and equipment; and issuing Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) Level 2 based on Recognition of Prior Achievement (PPT) to Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) participants,” he added.

“The abundance of Sabah’s natural resources must be properly utilised sustainably to generate revenue and economic growth for the state in the industrial sector. Therefore, the programme is expected to amplify economic growth, expand upstream and downstream sectors and produce significant export materials capable of contributing to our country’s economic well-being,” he concluded.

Yayasan Sabah Group will continue diversifying its efforts to develop sustainable initiatives to empower the entrepreneurs.