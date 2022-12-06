16,000 Sindumin residents facing water supply problem

SIPITANG (Dec 6): The Sabah State Water Department (JANS) has been urged to immediately solve the water supply disruption faced by nearly 16,000 residents in the Sindumin state constituency.

Community Development Leader (PPM) for Sindumin, Sani Miasin, said that the problem of water supply disruption had occurred since November 30, 2022 due to damage to the water pump at the Kampung Ulau water treatment plant.

“After seven days have passed and until now the water supply problem has failed to be solved which had caused anger among the affected villagers.

“The lack of clean water supply has made it very difficult for the villagers, businesses, especially food stalls and coffee shops.

“Although JANS has sent water using a clean water tanker truck from Beaufort, and another tanker truck from the Sipitang District Council, it is not enough to meet the needs of many users,” he explained.

Furthermore, he said that the distance of affected villages is far apart and the water delivered there was still insufficient for users.

“JANS needs to send more water to the affected villages, as there is still no sign of repairing works in the near future”, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sani commented on the complaints and anger of the villagers on social media following the problem of water supply disruptions which have not ended after entering its seventh day.

He said that based on the data he received, water supply disruptions occurred in as many as 25 villages from Mukim Sindumin and Mukim Mesapol.

Mukim Mesapol involves Kampung Melalia, Kg Sungai Tiga, Kg Pasir Putih, Kg Merambai, Kg Ulu Sipitang, Kg. Kalamauh, Kg Guruh-Guruh, Kg Buang Sayang, Kg Menengah, Kg Aru Sembilan, Kg Muhibbah, Kg Pelakat, Kg Pelakat Skim, Kg Merintaman, Kg Naparan and Kg Padang Berampah.

Meanwhile, the villages in Mukim Sindumin that are affected are Kampung Bangsal, Kg Lubang Buaya, Kg Pantai, Kg Tanjung Nipis, Kg Ranau-Ranau, Kg Bahagia, Kg Seri Menanti, Kg Kawang Lama and Kg Skim Sindumin.

Sani stressed that JANS needs to have a long-term plan to solve the water problems in Sindumin, including replacing new water pumps at the existing water treatment plants.

At the same time, he said that the government needs to speed up the construction of new water treatment plants as the existing ones are unable to cope with the increasing demand for water.

“The water problem in Sindumin state constituency has been going on for a long time and there is no complete solution by JANS. The people hope that the problem can be solved by the government as a whole,” he added.