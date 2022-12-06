28 receive Miri City Mayor’s Awards

MIRI (Dec 6): Twenty-eight people, comprising individuals, as well as members of local organisations and companies received the Miri City Mayor’s Awards during a ceremony at Pullman Miri Waterfront here on Monday (Dec 5).

According to Miri mayor Adam Yii, the award programme seeks to identify, recognise and reward government departments and agencies, local organisations, non-government organisations (NGOs) and individuals who have subscribed to Miri City Council (MCC)’s vision and have translated their passion into action, producing the fruits of success in various aspects.

“This is our humble way of expressing appreciation and recognition towards their significant and commendable contributions.

“Certainly, their exemplary efforts will inspire more to do likewise for the betterment of Miri City in many more years to come,” he said in his officiating speech at the event.

Yii said the determination of holding the event on an annual basis ever since it was introduced in 2018 has seen the emerging of another iconic event being undertaken by the council.

“Apart from this annual presentation of Miri City Mayor Awards, Miri City Council has, under its calendar of events, consistently held other iconic events including the Miri City Christmas Parade, Gong Xi Fa Cai Open Air Bazaar, Miri May Fest and Miri City Anniversary Celebration.

“This branding products have motivated us in promoting Miri City within Malaysia and abroad. Such effort has gained recognition and it is worthwhile to mention that the latest acknowledgement that we have obtained is the Malaysia Tourism Council’s Sustainable City (East Malaysia) Gold Award,” he added.

In an effort to promote Miri City as a vibrant economic hub, Yii said they have also established closer ties with the neighbouring countries on inter-city engagement and business opportunity initiatives.

“I am glad to inform that we have obtained positive and encouraging feedback. A few days ago, we have convinced one major supermarket to promote Indonesia food products so as to intensify bilateral ties between Miri City and major cities in Indonesia.

“In early November 2022, Miri City Council had become the host of an engagement session with ambassadors and diplomatic corporations from 18 foreign countries based at Negara Brunei Darussalam.

“Needless to say, we are equally glad to have the presence of The Honourable Romeo K. Salda, Mayor of La Trinidad City, Benguet, Philippines and His Honourable’s delegates from The Philippines here with us. This has graced our occasion and certainly this will be the beginning of a series of bilateral cooperation in tourism, culture and agriculture/farming for both cities and other cities in Philippines as well,” said Yii.

Commenting further on the annual Miri City Mayor Awards, Yii said they are grateful that the public and private sectors, NGOs and Miri community have displayed their enormous support by joining the council, hand-in-hand, to build a better future for Miri.

“Therefore, for those who have been identified by us, are deservedly being accorded with such awards.

“On behalf of the Council, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the recipients and my warmest regards to them and all the best in their on-going undertakings.

“Miri City Council will continue to identify many of the individuals and organisations for their contribution to Miri City. The list of the recipients will continue to increase correspondingly to the continuous growth of Miri City,” added Yii.

At the event, former Miri MP Tan Sri Dato Sri Peter Chin Fah Kui (MCC chairman from March 19, 1984 to Feb 28, 1987); was bestowed the Grand Mayor’s Special Award for his long list of contributions to the country and the state.

Three community leaders namely Penghulu Fong Siew Ming of the Chinese community, Pemanca Abg Mohamed Dato Sri Abang Othman of the Malay community and Pemanca Alexander Isut Karin of the Iban community also received ‘Mayor’s Special Award’.

Other awards presented were in the ‘Safety and Security’, ‘Youth, Culture, Arts, Sport Promotion & Talents’, ‘Tourism Promotion’, ‘Welfare’, ‘Healthcare’, ‘Environment’, ‘Education’, ‘Corporate’, as well as ‘Industrial Safety Practices’ categories.

Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Mayor of La Tranidad Municipality Romeo K Salda, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Miri deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad, Miri City Council acting city secretary Abdul Rahman Taupek and event organising chairman Councillor Abdullah Jaini were also among those present at the event.