Dewan Rakyat MPs attend Parliament briefing

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 6): A total of 183 Dewan Rakyat members of 15th Parliament of Malaysia were briefed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun and Parliament Chief Administrator Datuk Nor Yahati Awang today.

The Malaysian Parliament communications division said in a statement today that all MPs were also given explanations relating to the Dewan Rakyat’s process and procedures by Dewan Rakyat Secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadilah Yusoff were among the MPs who attended the briefing at the Banquet Hall of the Parliament Building, along with senior Parliament officials.

“The Parliament of Malaysia welcomes the attendance of all MPs of the 15th Parliament and congratulates them on their success to implement the people’s mandate. Selamat Berkhidmat Yang Berhormat!,” the statement read.

The first session of the first term of the 15th Parliament will take place for two days starting December 19, and among the main agenda will be the selection of Dewan Rakyat Speaker and the motion of confidence on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

Based on the first session notice issued by the Dewan Rakyat Secretary for distribution to MPs, the selection and swearing-in of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker are among the first items on the agenda of the day.

This will be followed by the swearing-in of all 222 MPs who were elected during the 15th general election. — Bernama