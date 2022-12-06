Dr Perera: BA.5 sub-variant still the dominant Covid-19 variant in S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 6): The BA.5 sub-variant is still the dominant Covid-19 variant in Sarawak, said Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas)’s Institute of Health and Community Medicine director Prof Dr David Perera.

The variant continues to dominate, representing approximately 75 per cent of all detections done from Sept 28 to Nov 27, he said in his latest SARS-COV-2 Genomic Surveillance in the state to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas here today.

Dr Perera said a total of 309 samples of positive cases statewide were successfully sequenced over the period.

“All were detected as the Omicron Variant of Change (VOC), and the BA.5 variant accounted for approximately 75 per cent (or 230 samples), followed by the Omicron recombinant variant XBB (18 per cent or 56 samples) and the BA.2 (6 per cent or 20 samples).

“Additionally, three cases of the recently-described recombinant Omicron variant XAZ were also detected in the Kuching Division,” he said.

Dr Perera added a detailed analysis of the Omicron VOC showed that multiple sub-lineages of the BA.5 were circulating in Sarawak, including recently-described sub-lineages BF.27, BL.1, BM1.1, BN.1, BQ.1, CP.1, CQ.1 and CR.1.

“We also see a notable rise in the detection of the XBB recombinant variant in the state, with the XBB.1 sub-lineage dominant but with other sub-lineages (XBB.2, XBB.3 and XBB.4) also detected.

“In view of the rise of more transmissible Omicron lineages in the state, the general public is strongly advised to be aware of the heightened risk of an increase in infection rates,” he said.

As such, Dr Perera advised the public to get their booster shots – particularly individuals with comorbidities, those above 50 years old and those who had previously received only a single dose of an mRNA vaccine.