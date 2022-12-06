Family of 7 made homeless after fire razes house in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 6): A family of seven including two children was made homeless after their house at Kampung Sitang, Jalan Mambong, here was totally destroyed by fire yesterday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said they were informed of the incident at 5.35pm and deployed firefighters from the Siburan fire station and Simpok volunteer firefighters to the scene.

Bomba said prior to the arrival of the firefighters, the villagers had helped to extinguish the fire using tap water.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire had razed the house to the ground,” it added.

It said the firefighters proceeded to conduct overhaul using hose reels to ensure that no remnants of the fire were left behind at the scene.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The operation ended at 7.07pm.