KK City Hall first to have 5G coverage

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 6): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall is the first government building in East Malaysia to have 5G ‘in-building coverage’.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced this at the launch of the International Symposium on Developing and Managing Water’s Edge City 2022 here on Tuesday.

“Well done and congratulations to both Kota Kinabalu City Hall and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) for the first multi-function pole in East Malaysia located in front of the DBKK building,” he said.

The 5G multi-functional pole was installed at the grounds of the Kota Kinabalu City Hall headquarters and its coverage is a radius of one kilomentre.

It is an infrastructure that integrates multiple functions including smart lighting, monitoring, traffic management, environmental detection, messaging, emergency, disaster warning and 5G telecommunications.

This forms part of the planning and development of smart cities as intended by the government, which is towards a digital city and 5G as an enabler of technology.

In his keynote address which was delivered by Assistant Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir, Hajiji said international symposium related to the development and management of coastal cities should be used as a platform for more in-depth discussions to develop coastal cities in this country.

He said that results of the symposium can be used to empower good planning and management strategies, be more resilient and better prepared for future planning.

“Therefore local authorities need a comprehensive and resilient waterfront city development and management plan. Several comprehensive aspects such as empowering the population, streamlining infrastructure, optimizing existing resources including cultural and historical elements, need to be given due attention in this symposium.

“We need sustainable development which can meet the needs of society as required in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Therefore, it is very important in this symposium that we can find appropriate guidelines and criteria for development in coastal cities without losing historical and heritage values and without affecting the environment,” he said.

According to Hajiji, the international symposium is also an effective platform for the participants to exchange ideas and views, build relationships and share knowledge as well as experience.

“We are here to represent our respective cities, not only in Malaysia. We come from different cultures.

However, we also face similar challenges in each of our cities. This includes climate change challenges, economic challenges, social challenges and development challenges that we face as local authorities, planners, developers and the citizens themselves.

“I hope that this symposium will achieve its objective and be the right platform to share experiences and best practices as well as explore new opportunities for the well-being of our city,” he said.