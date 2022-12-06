KK police detain two of four riot suspects

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 6): Two men have been detained by police following a riot at a seafood factory in Sepanggar early this month.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said both suspects, aged 47 and 53, were nabbed by police on Dec 4 following the incident, which

happened around 12.15pm on Dec 1, and was captured and shared in Tik-Tok.

According to police investigation, four men had gone to meet the factory owner who allegedly failed to settle a salary.

The four men had also allegedly blocked the entrance into the factory with a Perodua Bezza car.

A friend of the factory owner allegedly instructed the men to move the car but was ignored, prompting the friend to throw a fire extinguisher at the car, breaking the front passenger window.

The group of men then retaliated and attacked the factory owner and the friend with an iron chain.

One of the suspects had also tried to attack both men with a machete but was stopped by his friends.

The factory owner sustained minor injuries on his left ear and his friend received five stitches at the back of his head.

Mohd Zaidi said police had also confiscated the iron chain and the Perodua Bezza for further investigation.

They are also looking for the other two suspects who are still at large and urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact investigating officer Inspector Vermal AL Subramaniam at 010-231 4432.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 324 of the same code for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons.