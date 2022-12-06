Krokop youth gets community service for drug abuse

MIRI (Dec 6): A youth was ordered to undergo a four-hour daily community service for three months by the Magistrates’ Court here today for drug abuse.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi who meted out the sentenced against Lennon Ian Richard, 26 of Krokop here, also ordered him to be placed under police supervision for a period of two years.

Nazira Adlin set the punishment against Lennon Ian in accordance with Section 5 of the Compulsory Attendance Act 1954.

Lennon Ian was charged under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 (Act 234), which is punishable under Section 15(1) of the same act.

According to the facts of the case, Lennon Ian was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine at the Miri Narcotics Crime and Investigation Department (NCID) at around 1am on Sept 5, 2019.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case.