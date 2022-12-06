Man in Kuching jailed five months for abusing meth

KUCHING (Dec 6): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to five months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing methamphetamine in 2018.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar who meted out the sentence against Jamel Ramli, ordered his jail sentence to take effect on the day he was arrested on Dec 5, this year and for him to be placed under supervision for two years after serving his jail sentence.

Jamel was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, which carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

He was tested positive for methamphetamine at the Kuching district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) around 4.20pm on May 10, 2018.

Jamel was arrested on Dec 5 after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Jamel unrepresented by a legal counsel.