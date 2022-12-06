Miri man jailed two months for housebreaking

MIRI (Dec 6): A man was sentenced to two months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to housebreaking.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who meted out the sentence against Semerdi Herman, 29 of Kampung Haji Wahed here, also ordered for his jail sentence to take effect from the date of his arrest on Nov 30, this year.

Semerdi was charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment of up to 14 years and for every second or subsequent offence shall be liable to a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Semerdi had broken into a house at Jalan Akasia 5D Miri at 11.09am on Nov 30, this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.