MoF says waiting for official report after fire breaks out at building

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 6): The Finance Ministry today confirmed that a minor fire broke out at its refuse chamber in Putrajaya around 2:26pm today.

In a statement this evening, the ministry said that the Fire and Rescue Department managed to put out the fire before it reached other parts of the building.

No one was injured in the incident.

“The Finance Ministry is still waiting for the official report from the relevant authorities on what caused the fire,” it said.

The refuse chamber is said to be located at Level G of the Treasury’s main block.

Earlier today, a clip with a caption “ada kebakaran di MoF” (there’s a fire at MoF) went viral on social media platforms, raising the concern among the public.