Mortuary at Tenom Hospital not working

TENOM (Dec 6): The Ministry of Health has been urged to immediately solve the problems of several facilities at the Tenom District Hospital that are poor and unusable, especially the refrigerator at the mortuary.

In a statement on Tuesday, Tenom member of parliament Riduan Rubin said that due to the damaged refrigerator, bodies will be brought to the Keningau District Hospital.

According to Riduan, in certain cases, the body of the deceased had to be buried immediately because there was no place to store it.

“This problem has been happening for a long time. Therefore, I hope that the Ministry of Health and the Sabah Health Department can solve the problem as soon as possible for the convenience of the people of Tenom,” he said when visiting and inspecting the hospital after receiving complaints from the public regarding health problems in Tenom.

Riduan also said that other facilities that require the attention of the Ministry of Health are the poor state of the post-mortem room, the lack of dialysis machines for kidney patients, the water problem caused by insufficient tank capacity to store water, the problem of the lack of treatment machines and hospital equipment that did not work properly besides the poor condition of the hospital.

He said that the said hospital had committed to resolve the main issue by the end of December.

“The time has come for the Ministry of Health to upgrade the Tenom District Hospital and replace the old machines and equipment with new ones because the people expect good and quality health services from the Unity Government.

“I hope that the new Minister of Health, Dr Zaliha Mustafa will give priority to the appeal of Tenom residents who expect good health services in addition to adequate health infrastructure,” he stressed.

He also hopes that the Tenom District Hospital will provide the best service to the people of Tenom after the problems in the health field have been overcome.