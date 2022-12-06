PC Image recognised by Malaysia Book of Records as ‘largest computer retail outlet in Malaysia’

KUCHING (Dec 6): The 20th anniversary celebration of homegrown brand PC Image Sdn Bhd was made more memorable as it gained The Malaysia Book of Records’ (MBR) recognition as the “largest computer retail outlet in Malaysia”.

At the company’s anniversary dinner and MBR certificate presentation last night, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian lauded the achievement as “an all-star performance”.

“It is truly an all-star performance because after 20 years, a Sarawak company from the jungle of Borneo is the largest computer retail outlet in Malaysia.

“I am truly proud to be here to acknowledge that Sarawakians can do (well) beyond Sarawak. These are local entrepreneurs who have the secrets of success that all Sarawakians can learn from,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said with Sarawak set to become the largest and most prosperous economy in Malaysia come 2030, local entrepreneurs should get to know the policies of the Sarawak government.

“I came (to this dinner) because I support Sarawak entrepreneurs and you must know what Sarawak is going to do, and how you can contribute to Sarawak,” he added.

Earlier, Dr Sim witnessed the handover of the MBR certificate by MBR senior record consultant Edwin Yeoh to PC Image managing director Simon Kong.

In his speech, Kong said the recognition by MBR on the company is an important milestone for PC Image to be acknowledged as a leading IT chain store not only in Sarawak but nationwide.

“This bring us closer to meeting our company’s vision, that is ‘To be the most loved and leading I.T chain in Malaysia’ by providing outstanding quality, reliability and perfection in every aspect.

“To be the most loved means being the best and the most preferred in the industry, be it (for) our employees, our customers, our business partners, or the society,” he said.

Kong noted that in recent years, technology has changed the way people interact as well as the way business is conducted.

“The importance of technology in today’s world cannot be understated. Our Sarawak government is ambitious about Sarawak’s digital future. PC Image is here to accommodate everyone to embrace these changes,” he said.

Established in 2000 at Wisma Saberkas here, PC Image has grown exponentially to Sabah and West Malaysia with over 30 outlets across the country.

As part of the anniversary celebration and getting the MBR recognition, PC Image is working together with a few vendors to offer 300 units of computer or laptop at RM999, eligible only for the B40 income group.

Participating vendors in this special collaboration are Acer, Adata, Aoc, MSI and Infiniteracer, with a total sponsorship amounting to RM100,000.

Interested applicants need to check their eligibility and place their orders on www.pcimage.com.my, while stocks last.