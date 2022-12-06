Petronas, Adnoc ink historic deal to explore unconventional onshore block in Abu Dhabi

KUCHING (Dec 6): Petronas Abu Dhabi Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas, has inked a historic agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) on Monday to explore and appraise Unconventional Onshore Block 1 covering a 2,000-square kilometres concession in the Al Dhafra region.

The six-year agreement between both companies builds on the strong bilateral ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia and underscores Adnoc’s expanded approach to strategic partnerships that is enabling it to unlock and maximise value across its entire portfolio as it delivers its 2030 strategy.

The agreement was signed by Petronas president and group chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group CEO of Adnoc Dr Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik said this development is a red-letter day for the company and was pleased to note that the UAE and Malaysia’s long and fruitful bilateral ties have progressed to a partnership between Petronas and Adnoc.

“Petronas is honoured to have this opportunity to explore and appraise unconventional energy with a progressive and forward-looking partner such as Adnoc.

“This partnership bears strong testament to our deep unconventional expertise in Canada and Argentina which we developed over the last decade, and we look forward to bringing this experience to the world-class resources in Abu Dhabi.

“It will also see Petronas widen its global unconventional energy footprint to include the UAE in its existing portfolio,” he added.

Ahmed Al Jaber said Adnoc is very pleased to partner with Petronas for the first time through this important framework agreement as it is a natural evolution of the strong ties between the UAE and Malaysia.

“We are delighted to partner with Petronas on this historic unconventional oil concession. This award ushers a new chapter of strategic energy cooperation in the longstanding relationship between the UAE and Malaysia, and it reinforces the UAE’s position as a trusted investment destination.

“As one of the least carbon intensive oil and gas producers, Adnoc will continue to responsibly unlock value from Abu Dhabi’s vast hydrocarbon resources in a reliable and sustainable manner, to drive local economic growth and support global energy security, in line with the wise directives of the UAE’s leadership.

“As such, we have driven the de-risking of Abu Dhabi’s unconventional oil resources and look forward to building on this with Petronas to realise the full potential of Unconventional Onshore Block 1,” said Ahmed Al Jaber.

This highlights the potential of Abu Dhabi’s vast untapped oil and gas resources and Adnoc’s approach to leveraging strategic partnerships to accelerate the exploration and development.

The agreement will also enable both companies to jointly assess strategic opportunities for domestic and international collaboration across the downstream sector.

Among the opportunities in Abu Dhabi is TA’ZIZ which is driving the development of industrial projects in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi and catalyzing the UAE’s economic diversification, and in fuel oil bunkering and support of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessels.

Adnoc and Petronas have also agreed to explore potential partnership opportunities in trading including optimisation of crude and feedstock supply and refined products offtake.

In addition, they will look to collaborate to identify technology solutions as well as on hydrogen and research and development (R&D) in areas of mutual interest including enhanced hydrocarbon recovery and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) where Adnoc is an industry leader.

Petronas will also hold 100 per cent equity and operatorship to explore and appraise unconventional oil in the concession area for a period up to six years.

Following a successful appraisal phase, the partners can enter a production concession which Adnoc has the option to hold a 50 per cent stake in.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who is on an official visit to the UAE, witnessed the signing ceremony, along with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan.