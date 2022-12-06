Tuesday, December 6
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»PM Anwar offers condolences to Muhyiddin on death of brother Abdul Aziz 

PM Anwar offers condolences to Muhyiddin on death of brother Abdul Aziz 

0
Posted on Nation

On his Facebook page, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences to PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his family on the death of the latter’s brother, Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yassin. ― Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences to Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his family on the death of the latter’s brother, Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yassin, at 9.50am today.

“May the spirit of the deceased be placed among those who believe and do righteous deeds. Al Fatihah,” said the prime minister on his Facebook page.

Abdul Aziz was buried at the Raudhatul Sakinah Islamic Cemetery, Gombak in the afternoon.

He was born in Muar on October 27, 1932, and was the Muar MP for one term after winning the seat in the 9th general election on April 1995.

He was also the Muar Umno division chief from 1993 to 1995. — Bernama

15th General Election: Don't miss out on the latest news, join our Telegram Channel.

Recommended Posts