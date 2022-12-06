PM Anwar starts work as Finance Minister

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officially began his duties as Finance Minister.

Clad in a blue suit, he arrived at the Ministry of Finance (MOF) building compound at 7.58am and was welcomed by deputy secretary-general of Treasury (Policy) Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

Also on hand to greet the Prime Minister were deputy secretary-general of Treasury (Investment) Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin and deputy secretary-general of Treasury (Management) Datin Rashidah Mohd Sies.

Anwar, 75, was then seen entering his office, which is on level 12 to attend a closed-door briefing with MOF officials.

Prior to this, Anwar, 75, held the finance minister portfolio for eight years from 1991 to 1998, under the premiership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Anwar was sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Nov 24.

On Dec 2, Anwar announced the unity government Cabinet line-up comprising two Deputy Prime Ministers and 25 Cabinet ministers. – Bernama