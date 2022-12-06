Police collected RM49.6 mln in traffic compound fines, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 6): Police collected RM49.6 million in compound fines from a total of 105,260 traffic offenders between January and October this year, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He also praised the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) for implementing the cashless and digital payment system through the ‘MyBayar Saman’ portal and application which made it convenient for the public to settle their outstanding summonses.

“Well done and congratulations to the JSPT on the initiative which clearly supports the national digital development and made it easier for the public to settle their outstanding summonses,” he said in his speech at the monthly assembly with the IGP at Bukit Aman here today.

He said based on records, 37 counters offering 50 per cent discount on summons payment were opened nationwide over the same period with payments amounting to RM10.37 million collected. – Bernama