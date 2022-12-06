Positive as Yinson signs prelim works for Agogo project

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 6): Yinson Production (YP) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Yinson Azalea Production Pte Ltd, has entered into an agreement for preliminary activities (APA) with Azule Energy (Azule), through its wholly owned subsidiary Eni Angola, to commence all preliminary activities for the provision, operation and maintenance of a floating, production, storage and offloading asset for the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project in Angola.

Azule is Angola’s largest independent equity oil and gas producer, and a 50-50 joint venture between BP plc and Eni SpA.

“The APA outlines both parties’ interests in commencing preliminary work in order to meet the project schedule, while finalising firm contracts for the project,” YP said in a statement.

“The term of the APA is 60 days with an approximate aggregate value of US$218 million — equivalent to approximately RM956 million.”

YP is the offshore production business unit of Yinson Holdings Bhd (Yinson), a global energy infrastructure and technology company headquartered in Malaysia.

The group has businesses in offshore production, renewables, green technologies and offshore marine, and a presence in 18 countries.

Analysts are positive by this update. The team with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) saw this awarded agreement as a clear sign that the official contract award is very close to finalisation and may come within the next few weeks.

“According to industry sources, the actual contract will have lease tenure of 15 initial firm years plus five one-yearly extensions, with expected first oil in late-2025.

“We estimate total capex to be about US$1.5 billion (assuming 100 per cent stake), with total contract value surpassing the US$5 billion-mark – thus making it one of Yinson’s biggest contracts within its order book, although we foresee Yinson potentially partnering someone else to take up a minority stake in the project in order to ease equity financing burdens.”

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research said the US$218 million value as part of the preliminary activities agreement forms the initial part of upfront pre-payments to Yinson as provided by the clients.

“We are expecting to see further upfront payments upon the official contract award, with total pre-payments expected to reach up to 30 per cent of total project capex.

“This is a reflection of the current global FPSO market in general, as supply is tight given limited number of bidders; financing options provided by clients are becoming increasingly favourable.

“Overall, we are positive on the announcement as these are further key developments towards a successful contract award.”

On funding, THB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Research) recapped Yinson guiding that there is no need for a rights issue – at least in 2023 – since management is exploring the capital recycling option to have new investors at the project level.

“The recent retracement of raw material prices should also provide a breather for overall project costs,” it said.

“Based on our back-of-envelope calculation and assuming a capex of US$1.55 billion, a 15-year charter period and a 10 per cent project internal rate of returns, the firm order could be worth US$4.7 billion, with an implied daily charter rate of US$854,000 per day.”