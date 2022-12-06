PPDK hosts pre-Christmas hi-tea for 32 kids with special needs

MIRI (Dec 6): It was a fun time for 32 children with special needs from the Eda Beran Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PPDK) during a pre-Christmas high-tea reception at Dynasty Hotel here last weekend.

The ‘Majlis Sejambak Kasih Krismas 2022’, hosted by the PPDK and supported by the Telang Usan State Constituency Service Centre, also had some of the children entertaining the guests with a medley of on-stage performances.

Later, all the children received goodies contributed by Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

“We must never feel inferior because there are many people who are concerned and care about us, as we can see today where we are given the opportunity to spend quality time and enjoy hotel dining just like everyone else.

“When people help hold events such as this for us, we feel very special,” said PPDK Eda Beran chairperson Temenggong Elizabeth Deng.

It is stated that the PPDK presently houses over 400 individuals with special needs under the charge of nine officers, including the centre supervisor.

In her speech, she also expressed her gratitude to all the officers, the trainees and also the committee members for making the event a reality.

“We will also hold another event like this later at our centre before Christmas,” said Elizabeth, who is also the paramount chief for the Kayan community.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Dennis expressed hope for the PPDK Open Day to be held next year after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This open day is an activity that our special children really enjoy and by holding it again, we would be able to let them have fun. This is our small contribution into making them become better individuals.”

Dennis also hailed individuals with special needs as ‘a key part of our community in Telang Usan’.

“They are a part of us, very special group of people who will never be left out by us and the government.

“We will continue to provide our support whenever it is needed.”

Political secretary to Premier of Sarawak, Charles Balan Seling, also attended the high tea.