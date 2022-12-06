Rafizi: Pakatan, BN, GPS and GRS will sign coalition agreement to ensure stable govt for full term

KULIM (Dec 6): PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said that Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and possibly other parties will be signing a coalition agreement next week to ensure the stability of the newly formed unity government.

He said negotiations between the coalitions and parties in the unity government are currently underway.

“This agreement will clearly list out a mechanism to manage the differences among the parties while making it compulsory that MPs of the signatories must support the unity government,” he said during a press conference in Kampung Tunku Putra here after speaking at a joint PH and BN mega ceramah last night.

He said all parties involved have their respective representatives involved in the negotiations.

“We hope the agreement will be ready to be signed next week, we will get a unity government with a two-thirds majority that will be bound by the agreement,” he said.

Rafizi said the main term of the agreement is that the unity government will remain in power for a full term and will not be dissolved before that.

He said the agreement will be signed publicly and will later be made public.

“We want the people to know what is in the agreement and what is as agreed between all the parties in the unity government,” he said.

Rafizi declined to detail what was discussed in the negotiations except that it included topics such as decision-making issues related to education, economy and religion that must be agreed to in principle and the decentralisation of power so that no one group will be left out.

“We want to ensure that all parties agree on the same policies and principles with regards to governance,” he said.

He believed the agreement will be watertight to prevent any “stealing” by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“I don’t feel it will be easy for PN to steal any MPs to cause the fall of the unity government,” he said.

He said the agreement will stand and there is also the anti-hopping law to ensure individual MPs do not switch sides. – Malay Mail