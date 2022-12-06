Tuesday, December 6
Sabah: Covid-19 cases to 79 for first time since Oct 11

A healthcare worker places a Covid-19 swab test sample into a bag. — Bernama photo

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 6): For the first time since October 11 this year, Sabah recorded daily Covid-19 infections below 100 with 79 new cases on Tuesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this figure is a decrease of 21 cases compared to the previous day’s number.

“Today’s positivity rate is only 4.53 per cent compared to 9.58 per cent yesterday even though the test sample numbering 1,745 is much higher than yesterday’s 1,044.

“Only two districts recorded double-digit new infections, namely Kota Kinabalu with 16 cases and Papar 10.

Thirteen other districts did not record any new infections in the past 24 hours,” he said.

From the 79 cases, only two patients are in Category 4. The rest are under Categories 1 and 2.

