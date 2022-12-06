Sarawak Energy to schedule shutdown, reorganisation of Engkilili-Entinggan line

KUCHING (Dec 6): A scheduled shutdown and re-organisation of the existing Engkilili-Entinggan transmission line will be performed from Dec 9 to 28 prior to the commissioning of transmission line connection works.

In a statement yesterday, Sarawak Energy said the works to connect the Mapai substation to Tondong substation is part of the 500KV transmission grid which is Sarawak’s second transmission backbone.

“Overall electricity supply is expected to be unaffected throughout the duration of the connection works. Nevertheless, preparations are being done to ensure safe completion of in the shortest time possible. In the event of bad weather, works may be postponed for safety reasons.

“This is the third point of injection into the southern (Kuching) grid system that will further improve reliability of the grid system and overall power supply to Kuching city,” it said.

Sarawak Energy also informed that a critical part of the line re-organisation is expected to be performed from Dec 18 to 28.

Members of the public can contact Sarawak Energy Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111, or utilise Sarawak Energy’s mobile app SEB Cares to obtain the latest updates of the connection works or to report outages that will assist speedy restoration of electricity supply.