SK Kelawit scouts declared ‘Uniformed Unit Camping’ champion

TATAU (Dec 6): Sekolah Kebangsaan Kelawit’s scout team was declared overall champion at the Integrated Uniformed Unit Camping 2022 programme held over the weekend.

Second and third place went to teams from Tunas Kadet Remaja Sekolah and Malaysian Red Crescent, respectively.

The two-day programme jointly held by SK Kelawit and Tatau Fire Station had as many as 97 upper primary school students participating.

The school’s headmaster Janudin Ab Rahman said the participants were given the opportunity to learn basic survival skills while camping in the jungle.

He said among the activities held included an ice-breaking session, owl session, bonfire, culture night, parade competition and jungle cooking.

“Students were required to participate in the camping activity as one of the conditions before leaving for secondary school in March 2023,” he said during the closing ceremony.

Tatau Fire Station chief Jankey Jikat, who graced the closing ceremony, congratulated the students for completing the programme.

“This programme teaches students vital survival skills in facing today’s world challenges.

“The activity exposes the students to what it feels like to live and survive in a difficult environment which, in turn, will help shape them into a more reliable, trustworthy, honest and diligent individual in carrying out their duties.

“I hope one day you all become good leaders with high integrity,” said Jankey.

He also urged students to practise good values while being respectful to their parents and teachers in order to be a successful in life.