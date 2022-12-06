SMC to light up giant Christmas tree

SIBU (Dec 6): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is putting up a giant Christmas tree at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here.

This is to spruce up the festive ambience for the upcoming Yuletide celebration.

The council will also be holding a Christmas Tree Decoration Competition in conjunction to the lighting up ceremony.

The eight institutions taking part are Zion Methodist Church, Catholic High School, Sacred Heart Cathedral, UTS, Xin Fu Yuan Methodist, SMK Methodist, SM Wong Nai Siong and SMK Kampung Nangka.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting is scheduled to light up the giant Christmas tree and the eight Christmas trees on Dec 9 at 6.30pm.

Also taking place from Dec 9 onwards is a Christmas Market that ends on Dec 31.