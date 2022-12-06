Two killed, one injured in four-vehicle accident at Jalan Bau-Lundu

BAU (Dec 6): Two men were killed while a woman sustained head injuries in an accident involving three cars and a lorry at Jalan Bau-Lundu this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified of the incident at 7.56am and personnel from the Lundu fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the accident involved four vehicles.

“Two male victims in one of the cars died at the scene and this was confirmed by the paramedics.

“The woman driver of the car sustained head injuries and was given initial treatment before being sent to the Lundu hospital for further treatment,” it added.

Bomba said the drivers of two other cars and lorry did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

“The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the police for their further action,” it added.

The operation ended at 9.30am.