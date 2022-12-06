Two injured after car overturns in single-vehicle accident in Lundu

KUCHING (Dec 6): A woman driver and her daughter were injured after her car overturned in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Sempadi in Lundu yesterday.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they were notified of the incident at 8.35pm and deployed seven personnel from the Lundu fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a single-vehicle accident had occurred involving a car. A child was wounded on her neck and was removed from the car by members of the public before being sent to the hospital.

“There was another woman whose legs were pinned in the car and sustained injury to her right shoulder. The firefighters extricated the victim from the car and handed her over to the paramedics at the scene to be sent to the hospital,” it said in a statement.

It said after ensuring that the situation was safe and under control, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 9.40pm.