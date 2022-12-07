10 S’wak entrepreneurs win state-level Shell Livewire 2022

KUCHING (Dec 7): Ten entrepreneurs from five enterprises in Sarawak have been named as winners of the state-level Shell Livewire 2022 today.

They are Saiful Firdaus Sulaiman and Carolyne Eryna Ayesha Cindy Nadin of SPL Food Industries Sdn Bhd; Hanizam Hashim and Qistina Donna Lee Abdullah or Hornbill Networks Consortium Sdn Bhd; Fatin Hanna Jobli Fatin and Dayang Rogayah Moslaini Dayang of Fatin Hanna Bakes; Rizal Roney and Lavindar Singh of Easygrow; and Normawati Mohamad Hamden and Abuassan Morni of Zueema Enterprise.

The winners received seed grants of RM10,000 and three years worth of coaching from the programme’s incubation partners as part of the post-startup phase of the programme. They will also stand a chance to win an additional RM30,000 at national level.

Three of the winners are food businesses; namely SPL Food Industries Sdn Bhd, which produces a variety of food products made from nipah palm sugar (gula apong) sourced from the communities of Sarawak; Zueema Enterprise which produces instant Mee Kolok Sagu, a signature noodle dish in Sarawak; and Fatin Hanna Bakes, which bakes high-quality Malaysian-inspired desserts using fresh and premium ingredients.

Hornbill Networks Consortium Sdn Bhd provides affordable and sustainable homes using green technology solutions, processes and materials while Easygrow offers an easy-to-use organoponic growing solution that caters to the needs of enthusiasts as well as health and quality-conscious consumers.

On hand to present the prizes to the winners was Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at an award ceremony held at Tegas Digital Village.

He also handed prizes to Sarawakians Heineken Laluan of Timogah and Azuar Zainuddin of Satu Kreatif who emerged as Global Runners-Up at the recent Shell LiveWIRE Global Top Ten Innovator held in Mexico City.

Heineken was announced as global runner-up in the Business Innovation category while Azuar was announced as global runner-up in the Best Implementing Partner category.

Shell Malaysia chairman and senior vice president (Upstream Malaysia) Dato Ivan Tan expressed his pride that Sarawak entrepreneurs have been recognised among the best in the world.

“This is an entrepreneurial competition among 195 entrepreneurs from 17 participating countries around the world where Shell LiveWIRE is organised as a social investment programme,” he said.

He also congratulated the top five Shell LiveWIRE entrepreneurs in Sarawak.

“You were selected not just because your ideas have tremendous potential for growth, but it was also because you displayed great entrepreneurial grit.

“I hope that you take all your learnings from Shell LiveWIRE and grow them into impactful businesses that transcend boundaries and spearhead a crucial role in the larger transformational journey of communities across Malaysia,” he said.

Tan said the Shell LiveWIRE Programme, which started 40 years ago, has helped to build the community in terms of supporting the younger generation to develop an entrepreneurial and innovative mindset while also creating employment in the local operating environment within the communities.

“We have introduced Shell LiveWIRE Programme to more than 20 countries and trained about a million entrepreneurs.

“Of this, we have helped to support over 10,000 businesses come to fruition as a result of that,” he said.

He also said that since the programme was introduced in Sarawak in 2016, Shell Malaysia has invested more than RM3 million through funding for the entrepreneurs as well as coaching and mentoring support to ensure that these skills become inbuilt in the entrepreneurs who start these businesses.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, who is also Tegas chairman; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan; Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol; and Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Mohamad Razi Sitam.