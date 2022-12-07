Abd Karim hopes federal counterpart Yeoh will include Sarawak, Sabah in ministry programmes unlike predecessors

KUCHING (Dec 7): Newly-appointed federal Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh should not follow the path of her predecessors who seemingly confined youth and sports development programmes to Peninsular Malaysia only, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahmah Hamzah.

The state Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister claimed that in the past, federal Youth and Sports ministers who were not from Sarawak or Sabah had often overlooked the two East Malaysian states when it came to organising ministry programmes.

“Whoever becomes a federal minister in whatever capacity should always remember that Malaysia has two states in Borneo. The minister should think about Sarawak and Sabah and not just look at Peninsular Malaysia.

“The federal minister should not confine activities and programmes to Peninsular Malaysia only,” he told a press conference here yesterday, when asked to comment on Yeoh’s appointment.

Abdul Karim further claimed that many previous federal Youth and Sports ministers rarely visited Sarawak, and he hoped this would change under Yeoh.

“Maybe they (previous ministers) were shy to come here. We don’t want it to be that way, because they will always be welcomed (here in Sarawak).”

Earlier when clocking-in at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Putrajaya yesterday, Yeoh said she does not plan to introduce new programmes or policies to the ministry, but instead work with what it already has.

She said she first intends to listen to briefings from ministry officials this week, and will make plans to meet the country’s athletes next week.

“People usually feel that if there is new leadership there will be new programmes, but I don’t wish to introduce any new programmes. I want to listen and I want to find a way to empower the programmes that (the ministry) already has,” she said.

