Anwar meets Turkey president Tayyip Erdogan’s son Bilal

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a meeting with Bilal Erdogan, son of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday.

Anwar, in a posting on Facebook this morning, said the meeting was held in conjunction with Bilal’s visit to Kuala Lumpur.

“InshaAllah, bilateral ties between both Malaysia and Turkiye will continue to strengthened,” he remarked in his posting.

Bilal, a businessman, is Erdogan’s second son.

Erdogan was one of the first world leaders to convey his congratulatory message to Anwar after the latter was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24.

In the 10-minute telephone conversation between them that day, Anwar expressed his hope for both countries to strengthen ties and cooperation in many fields including trade, business, culture, education, and the military. ― Bernama