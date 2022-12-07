Archbishop of Canterbury rep hails Unifor as platform upholding religious harmony in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 7): The establishment of Unit for All Other Religions (Unifor) under the Sarawak Premier’s Department is regarded as a platform that upholds religious harmony among the diverse communities in Sarawak.

This was pointed out by the Archbishop of Canterbury’s personal representative to the Holy See in the Vatican City, Rome, the Most Reverend Ian Ernest, during a courtesy call on Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah at the latter’s office here yesterday.

During this visit, Ian also extended an invitation for Uggah, the minister in charge of Unifor, to visit the Anglican Centre in Rome where the latter could share his experiences in promoting, strengthening and enhancing inter-religious collaboration, unity and harmony in Sarawak.

“Rome belongs to all the Christians in the world, and the Anglican Church there also enjoys very close rapport with the Pope,” said Ian, who hails from Mauritius but is currently based in the Vatican City.

He said one of the objectives of his visit to Sarawak was that he wanted to know what had and is being done for the Anglican community here and in this regard, he was most impressed with what he had seen.

“During my visit to Miri over the weekend, I had the opportunity to attend the Miri City Christmas Parade, where The Honourable Douglas (Uggah) had officiated at.

“I was most impressed and touched by what I had seen – this very strong collaboration among the different churches.

“In spite of the rain, the crowds, in particular the Christians, had stayed on for the event,” said Ian.

He also reminded all members of the Christian congregations to wear face masks in any crowded situation, especially with the approaching Christmas celebration with all its events and festivities.

“The XBB variant of the Covid-19 is very infectious; thus, people must protect themselves from being infected,” he added.