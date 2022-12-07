Batang Rambungan bridge contractor told to solve cash flow, workers problems

KUCHING (Dec 7): The contractor for the RM98.5-million Batang Rambungan bridge has been told to quickly solve its cash flow and workers problems.

In a statement yesterday, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah pointed out that the project’s completion is now almost three years delayed.

“I have been briefed on the delay, which is caused by cash flow and workers problems. Please solve them soonest. The government will bear the brunt of the people’s dissatisfaction if this project continues to be delayed.

“The contractor too will be subjected to stiff penalty for non-compliance with the completion schedule,” the Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development said after his visit to the project site yesterday.

He was joined by his ministry’s permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yaw and Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) deputy director Cassidy Morris, who briefed Uggah on the project’s work progress.

Uggah said the project was supposed to be completed on Dec 16 this year, however, this has been revised to June 23 next year – with its physical progress currently at 45.52 per cent against the schedule of 82.96 per cent.

He said the contractor’s catch-up plan was extremely crucial and the contractor would not be allowed to carry on if there was enough evidence to indicate it could not do so.

The 560-metre-long two-lane single-carriage bridge is carried out by Precious Credence JV Gezhouba Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between a local and a Chinese company. It is also part of the Sarawak Coastal Road project.

Separately, on the upgrading of the five roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, Uggah said it is progressing well as a rescue contractor, Glumox Abiz Sdn Bhd, is now undertaking the works.

Uggah, who also visited one of the sites, said the progress was currently at 35 per cent as against the schedule of 14.13 per cent.

The project costing a total of RM72.7 million is expected to be completed by Jan 10, 2024.

Uggah also checked on the progress of the upgrading works of the Jalan Matang Baru Phase 2 (from Matang Jaya to Jalan Matang/Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang junction).

A local company, Mirecont Sdn Bhd, has been given 18 months to complete the works starting from Oct 28 this year.

The upgrading will turn the present two-lane single carriageway to four-lane double carriageway.