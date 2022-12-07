Brunei to scrap entry-exit charge for individuals from Dec 12

MIRI (Dec 7): Brunei will scrap its entry and exit service (EES) charge for individuals from Dec 12.

However, the EES will be imposed on private and commercial vehicles.

In a statement, the Sultanate’s Covid-19 steering committee announced that the EES charge payment rate through the Exit and Entry System, which is currently BN$3 one-way for everyone who travels through land control posts, will no longer be applicable from Monday.

The EES charge on each vehicle that will travel through all ground control posts in the country and passenger vehicles with a load not exceeding seven people including the driver will be BN$3 per vehicle for one way travel.

The charge for vans or minibuses will be BN$6 for passenger vehicles with a load of seven to 25 people, while buses will be charged BN$10 per vehicle.

Commercial vehicles will be charged BN$6 for those not screened by X-ray vehicle inspection or BN$10 for those required to do so.

The committee said service charges will be charged on all vehicles that go through ground control posts in Brunei regardless of place of registration.

It will be waived for pedestrians, bicycles, motorcycles, and vehicles owned by the government of Brunei Darussalam or foreign governments for formal use.

The committee said the Royal Customs and Excise Department will refund those who had already paid the EES charge in their earlier plans to cross the border on or after Monday.

Brunei has already extended the opening hours of its land control border posts with Malaysia and discontinued mandatory insurance coverage starting this month.

The operating hours for Sungai Tujoh, Labu, Ujong Jalan, and Kuala Lurah Immigration Control Posts, which were previously operating from 6am to 8pm, now operate until 10pm.

The committee advised travellers to register, send applications, or make payments through the EES system via https://login.bdnsw.gov.bn/ees/user/login in order to get a QR code in advance before the trip.

For further queries, contact the Royal Customs and Excise Department or email info@customs.gov.bn.