Covid-19 cases rise to 115 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): The number of new Covid-19 cases crossed the 100 figure on Wednesday with 115 infections.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said it is an increase of 36 cases compared to the previous number.

“This increase is due to a higher positivity rate, which is 6.98 per cent, compared to 4.53 per cent yesterday, although the total number of test samples amounting to 1,647 is slightly lower than 1,745 yesterday.

“Of the 115 cases recorded today, 110 patients are in Category 1 and Category 2, two cases each in Category 3 and Category 4 and one in Category 5,” he said.

Masidi added four districts reported double-digit infections namely Kota Kinabalu with 19 cases, Penampang 14, Papar 13 and Tuaran 13.

Nine districts with zero infections are Beluran, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Ranau, Sipitang and Tongod.