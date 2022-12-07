Duo get jail, whippings for raping relative

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): An uncle and a brother-in-law of a little girl were jailed and ordered by the Sessions Court here on Wednesday to be whipped for raping her.

Judge Elsie Primus jailed the uncle for 18 years and ordered him to be given eight strokes of the cane while the other accused was ordered to be put 20 years behind bars and given 10 whippings.

The two farmers, aged 33 and 44, were found guilty under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping upon conviction.

The victim’s brother-in-law had raped her in a room of a house in a village in Kota Marudu at 8am on September 30, 2020.

Her uncle then raped the girl aged 10 years and 10 months old in the bushes of an oil palm estate in the village in Kota Marudu at noon on the same day.

The judge also ordered the duo to be placed under police supervision for three years after serving their jail sentences.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, both the accused persons, who were represented by counsel Adam George Aludah, said that they were remorseful with what they had done to the victim.

Adam submitted that both his clients were first offenders and they have nine and four children respectively.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose a higher custodial and whipping sentences on both the accused persons.

The prosecution submitted among others that that the victim was a minor and she was not raped once by one person in less than 24 hours but by two different persons related to her.

The prosecution explained that the first accused (the uncle) had plainly taken advantage of the victim’s condition who just complained of being raped by the second accused (brother-in-law).

The prosecution submitted that the second accused had fraudulently offered to take the victim back to her family’s house but instead took her to the oil palm area and raped her and he even offered RM100 to the victim.

The prosecution had called eight witnesses to testify against the duo and the defence had produced two witnesses.