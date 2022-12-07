Elderly man in Sibu becomes S’wak’s 11th rabies death this year

SIBU (Dec 7): The deadly rabies infection has claimed another life in Sarawak, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 11 out of 14 cases this year as of Dec 6.

State Health Department (JKN) Director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said the latest case involved a 60-year-old man here who passed away on Dec 5 around 11.41am at the Sibu Hospital.

“The victim was confirmed to have rabies through laboratory tests and was diagnosed as rabies encephalitis,” he said in a statement.

Dr Ooi said the man was reported to have experienced symptoms of rabies infection starting on Nov 26.

“He went to get treatment at the health clinic on Dec 1 when the symptoms worsened, including difficulty swallowing food and drinks,” he said.

Dr Ooi said the victim was then referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

“The victim has no history of being bitten or scratched by dogs. However, he was found to have handled dog carcasses in Oct 2022,” he added.

As rabies has become endemic in Sarawak, Dr Ooi advised the public to immediately report to DVS if they see any animals or pets that become suddenly violent.

Hre assured that JKN would continue to work and ensure that treatment for dogs bite wounds and the administration of anti-rabies vaccines to vulnerable populations would reach the people through the 26 government health facilities throughout Sarawak.

He said the Health Ministry (MoH) will also cooperate with the DVS in an effort to achieve a rabies free Malaysia by 2030.

“Therefore all Malaysians are also requested to always obey all advice and instructions issued by MoH,” he said.