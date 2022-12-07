Four Tawau roads named after Japanese investors

TAWAU (Dec 7): Japanese companies have invested in the agricultural and timber sectors in Tawau as early as 1910s. Such investments have left a historical footprint in Tawau town.

Four roads are named after Japanese investors. They are Jalan Kuhara Jalan Nissan Norin, Jalan Kubota and Jalan Dtr. Yamamoto.

Tawau Member of Tawau Lo Su Fui disclosed this when he officiated the first ever Tawau Matsuri (Japanese festival) at the car park of Kam Ling Seafood Restaurant, Kubota Square here recently.

More than 2,000 people participated in the festival.

Organising chairman Dr Wong Jia Lih said the Tawau Matsuri was organised by a group of youth which is supported by the Japan Embassy of Malaysia, Sabah Tourism Board and Malaysian and Japanese companies.

The objective of the festival is to promote exchange of culture, tourism, language, technology, investment and foods between Japan and Sabah.

Subsequently, 300 koi-fish (Japanese carp) windsocks were installed at event site. Koi windsocks signify good health and growth of children in Tawau.

Many fun activities such as orchestra show, singing, game, origami, cosplay performance, kendo and karate performances were held.

Food stalls were set up for the public to try out local delicacies and Japanese food.

During Tawau Matsuri, a business matching session called “Kuhara BizMatch” was held at the Kam Ling restaurant to promote networking among 40 representatives of businesses from Japan and Sabah.

Earlier in Feb 2022, with the support of Sabah Tourism Board, a YouTube video was made by a group of youth who studied and worked in Japan. The objective was to create public and international awareness of the history and tourism of the century old Tawau town.

Also present was deputy organising chairman Hiro Chai who was also celebrated his birthday by attending the “Kuhara BizMatch” business matching session.