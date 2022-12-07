GE15: PN wins Padang Serai with over 16,000-vote majority

KULIM (Dec 7): Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Datuk Azman Nasrudin has won the Padang Serai parliamentary seat previously held by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 15th General Election (GE15) today.

The election results were announced by returning officer Datuk Abdul Bari Abdullah at about 10.55 pm at the official vote tallying centre at the Kulim Hi-Tech Sports Complex Hall here.

Azman, who is also Lunas assemblyman, garnered 51,637 votes to defeat five other candidates with a majority of 16,260 votes.

PH candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak obtained 35,377 votes, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk C. Sivaraj (2,983 votes), Independent candidate Sreanandha Rao (846 votes), Pejuang candidate Hamzah Abd Rahman (424 votes) and Warisan candidate Mohd Bakhri Hashim (149 votes).

Sivaraj and Mohd Bakhri had withdrawn from the contest to give way to PH candidate Mohamad Sofee. However, their names remained on the ballot papers based on elections regulations which stated that the status of candidates could not be changed after their nominations were accepted. – Bernama