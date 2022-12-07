Give Unity Government a chance – UPKO Youth

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): The people should give the Unity Government a chance to rule and prove their determination to lead the country, said the United Kinabalu Progressive Organization (UPKO) Youth Movement Chief, Felix Joseph Saang.

He said although there are a few parties who are not satisfied, especially in the appointment of cabinet ministers, it should not be an issue to punish the new government before they prove their ability.

“We understand that many are wondering and disagree with some of the Cabinet appointments but the people should be aware that the government is known as the Unity Government, and not the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Government.

“Without the coalition of political parties, the Unity Government will not be formed and Anwar (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) will not be appointed as the 10th Prime Minister,” he said.

Felix also said this Unity Government is a recommendation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the sake of political stability and the recovery of the country’s economy.

The wishes of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, he said, need to be respected by all parties.

“However, UPKO Youth insists that any leader who has a case of corruption or misuse of power should be brought to court. The country’s judicial institutions must be independent without political interference.

“The UPKO youth also demanded that PH’s offers in the GE15 should be implemented immediately, especially the issue regarding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and also the issue of dealing with the increase in the cost of living to reduce the burden on the people,” he said.