Having minister-in-charge from Sarawak an advantage to state tourism, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Dec 7): It is always an advantage for the tourism industry in Sarawak when the federal minister in charge of this sector is from the state as well.

In pointing this out, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said in such a scenario, it would be ‘easier’ for the state government to contact the minister in charge.

“Also, the (federal) minister would never forget where he or she comes from.

“Having a federal (tourism) minister who is from Sarawak, the part that should be also looked into is having more allocations.

“Normally, the federal ministry would look into the best ways to assist the state in its tourism. This is because they (federal side) have more funds, so we do hope that our new federal tourism minister would be able to address all those things that we are requesting such as infrastructures and also events,” he said in a press conference held after the launch of ‘Sarawak Tourism’s Next Generation Platform’ at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Nevertheless, Abdul Karim stressed that regardless of who holding the ministerial portfolio, Sarawak had ‘always enjoyed good funding’ from the federal government with regard to events.

“It’s just that I’m happy a fellow Sarawakian being appointed as the Malaysian tourism minister.

“I think we should let him (Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing) settle down first before I go and pay him courtesy call,” he said when asked for comments about Tiong, who is Bintulu MP, being appointed as the Tourism Minister under the federal cabinet led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

For the record, the portfolio was previously held by Santubong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who is now the federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

On another question about the subject of discussion during the proposed courtesy call on Tiong, Abdul Karim said most likely it would on the improvement of tourism facilities in Sarawak.

“Well, in tourism you cannot run away from the beauties that we have such as the jungles and the national parks, but we also need to know how we can upgrade the facilities as nowadays, many tourists who come to Sarawak are not those who are shopping or buying things.

“Many of them are from the big cities, so they come over to Sarawak just to enjoy nature.

“However, the areas where they can enjoy nature must also have good facilities like toilets and parking spaces; this is where the federal ministry can come over and help us,” he said.

Abdul Karim also expressed hope that with Tiong becoming the federal minister in charge of tourism, it could ease the burden off the local councils in Sarawak.

“Currently, they (local councils) are the ones shouldering the responsibility of building and maintaining the facilities at the nature areas slated for tourism,” he added.