Irrigation and Drainage Dept issues flood notice for Sarawak, four other states

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued a notice of preparedness for possible flash floods within 24 hours in several areas in Sarawak, Perak, Selangor, Johor and Kedah.

The DID said in a statement today that the notice was issued at 5 pm based on the rain forecast information from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) system and the DID flood forecast model that there is a risk of flash floods in several locations in the states involved in the event of heavy rain or thunderstorms.

In Perak, the areas at risk are the districts of Batang Padang (Sungkai and surrounding areas), Larut, Matang and Selama (Bukit Gantang, Sungai Limau, Pengkalan Aor, Jebong, Asam Kumbang and surrounding areas), Mualim (Hulu Bernam Timur and surrounding areas) and Perak Tengah (Pasir Panjang Hulu, Layang-Layang and surrounding areas).

In Selangor, the areas expected to be hit are the districts of Hulu Selangor (Ulu Bernam and its surrounding areas), Klang (Klang, Pekan Kapar and surrounding areas) and Kuala Selangor (Pekan Bestari Jaya and surrounding areas).

The Yan District (Bandar Guar Chempedak and surrounding areas) in Kedah and the Muar District (Seri Menanti and surrounding areas) in Johor are also expected to be affected.

Meanwhile, one division in Sarawak at risk of being affected is Samarahan, which involves Taman Residen, Sekolah Kebangsaan Muara Tuang, Kampung Tanjung Bundong, Taman Uni Garden, Muara Tuang III and the surrounding areas.

“This preparedness notice is issued to enable all residents, especially in areas at risk, to be on alert in the event of flash floods for that period,” added the statement.

The public can visit the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning involving Terengganu and Kelantan from today until Friday (Dec 9). – Bernama