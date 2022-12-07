Kuching businessman fined for running unlicensed used car business

KUCHING (Dec 7): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a businessman RM1,000 in default two months’ jail for operating a secondhand car business without a licence.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Wee Yaw Teck, 41, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 6 of the Second Hand Dealers Act 1946, which is punishable under Section 9 of the same Act.

The Section carries a maximum fine of RM20,000, or a jail term of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Wee committed the offence at a house in Gawing Garden, Jalan Wan Alwi here around 10.50am on Oct 19, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, an inspection by police at the premises found Wee, who is the owner, failed to produce a business licence under Section 6 of the Second Hand Dealers 1946, when requested.

The investigation found Wee had been running the business without any licence.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Wee was unrepresented by counsel.