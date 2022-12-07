Limbang man injured in fire at semi-d house used to farm bird’s nests

MIRI (Dec 7): A man suffered a minor leg injury in his attempt to escape a fire at a semi-detached house in Kampung Buangsiol, Limbang early this morning.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said the man in his 50s escaped to safety after realising a fire had broken out on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

The spokesperson said the man was living alone on the top floor of the house where the ground floor had been converted for swallow bird’s nest farming.

“We received a distress call at 3.02am and dispatched eight personnel from the Limbang fire station to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved the ground floor of the building, measuring 50 by 40 square feet, which was about 50 per cent destroyed,” the spokesperson said.

The fire was brought under control at 3.30am and fully extinguished minutes later.

The operation ended at 4.30am.

Bomba has yet to ascertain the cause of the fire and losses.

It is understood that no birds died in the fire but all nests were destroyed.