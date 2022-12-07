Man in Miri caught for alleged drug abuse

MIRI (Dec 7): Police have arrested a man for alleged involvement in drug abuse at a vacant shop in Niah on Tuesday (Dec 6).

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the 35-year-old local suspect was detained by a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 1.30pm.

“During the inspection, one of the raid members saw the suspect throwing a box of cigarettes on the floor where he was arrested.

“The raid members took the cigarette box and after checking, they found it containing 5.93 grams of drugs worth RM600,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides up to five years’ imprisonment and nine strokes of whipping.

Alexson also advised the public to lodge reports at nearby police stations if they have any information related to drugs in this district.