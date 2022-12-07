KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): MIC will not accept any deputy minister post in the unity government Cabinet, said its secretary-general R.T Rajasekaran.

He said the matter was agreed upon at the party’s central committee meeting today, in addition to respecting the voters’ choice during the 15th general election (GE15).

“MIC congratulates Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as the country’s 10th Prime Minister. MIC also upholds the decree of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to support the unity government.

“May the Prime Minister be able to carry out his duties and responsibilities perfectly and fairly for all races in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Anwar shared on his Facebook page that the candidates for the posts of deputy ministers will be finalised soon. – Bernama