Ministry assures ongoing support for Bidayuh Music Awards

KUCHING (Dec 7): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts has always been supportive of the Bidayuh Music Awards (BMA), which is regarded as a platform to elevate the local arts and music industry involving the community.

The event is set to be staged here next Monday (Dec 12).

Deputy Minister II Datuk Datuk Snowdan Lawan said BMA was introduced in 2018, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic that struck in early 2020, the second edition could only be held this year.

“Organised by the Bidayuh Artistes and Musicians Association (Bama) and supported by the ministry, this time there will be bigger cash prizes than those in 2018.

“There are eight categories of awards: Best Song, Best Vocalist, Best Music Video, Best Music Arrangement, Best Song Lyrics, Best New Artiste, Lifetime Achievement Award and Bama Special Award.

Each category winner will win RM2,000, except the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award who will receive RM1,000. All winners will also bring home trophies.

On a related matter, Snowdan said he was mulling over reviving the Anugerah Muzik Dayak (AMD), or coming up with an award programme specifically for the musicians and artistes in Sarawak.

“In Sarawak, we do not really have such awards like the ones in Peninsular Malaysia.

“This (proposed awards ceremony) is something like the Academy Awards or ‘the Oscars’, but only for Sarawak. This also can be a product that we can promote in the future, which can also attract international musicians.

“We have many ethnic groups who have their own music and instruments, and we can promote collaborations to create contemporary music that blends traditional music with modern elements,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bama president Dr Alim Impera said this year’s awards ceremony would take place at Pullman Hotel Kuching, with Snowdan as its guest-of-honour.

“We are expecting an audience of 400 people. Entrance is free,” he said.

Alim also announced two workshops to be held as BMA 2022’s pre-event activities.

“The ‘Basic Vocal Workshop’ will be conducted by vocal coach Tan Ai Ling, while the ‘Performance Ethics Workshop’ will be run by well-known Malaysian actress Yana Samsudin,” he added.

Yana, whose mother is a Bidayuh from Kampung Taee, will also be attending the awards show, where performances by popular Bidayuh artistes such as Carrie Geres, Felicia Gek, Mike Rantai, Lisa Abui and Maria Noheim will be staged.

“It is our aspiration that Bidayuh songs would be popular beyond the shores of Sarawak.

“If the folks here like good foreign songs, despite not understanding the language; the Spanish hit ‘La Bamba’, for example; I believe one day, some good Bidayuh songs could also be liked by people in other countries,” added Alim.