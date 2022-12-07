Minos: Deputy ministers appointment should be of S’wak’s smaller ethnic communities

KUCHING (Dec 7): The new federal deputy ministers to be appointed from Sarawak should come from smaller ethnic communities such as the Bidayuh and Orang Ulu, said political observer Datuk Peter Minos.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran said it will be good for the interests of Malaysia and the federal government that small groups in the nation are not ignored and taken for granted.

“It matters a lot that the small communities like the Bidayuhs and Orang Ulus, and those minorities in Sabah must have a say in federal politics, even if small and token. If things are strictly judged and considered by Kuala Lumpur on numbers and politics, for sure the small communities will have no say at all.

“Where and when possible, they must be roped in to have a say in the nation at federal level,” he said when contacted today.

Minos was commenting on the upcoming deputy minister appointments to be made by newly minted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon.

Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli had said on Tuesday that the appointment of deputy ministers is being finalised and will be settled in one or two weeks time.

Anwar on Friday had unveiled a 28-member cabinet for his unity government, comprising 15 from Pakatan Harapan (PH), six from Barisan Nasional (BN), five from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), one from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and one non-politician independent appointed as full ministers.

The five appointed from GPS were Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities, Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi as Works Minister, Dato Sri NancyShukri (Minister of Women, Family and Community Development), Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Minister of Tourism) and Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Minister of National Unity).

Minos said that based on the cabinet appointments, it looked like Anwar had appointed his full ministers on component party seniority, and most probably he will use the same criterion in appointing the deputy ministers.

As such, he believed and hoped Sarawak would get at least five deputy minister posts with GPS backbone Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) probably getting three.

He also believed Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will get one deputy minister post while the other post to go to either Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) or Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“Difficult to say who PM Anwar will rope in from Swak. Hopefully PBB will be given three and if so, Puncak Borneo MP and a Bidayuh Datuk Willie Mongin has a chance. He won well. He was a deputy minister in the last round, and as many people say, he had the advantage due to his young age and good attributes.

“Besides, based on racial consideration, the Bidayuhs, like the Orang Ulus, need recognition and some representation at federal level.

“If PDP has an allocation, MP Baram can be considered, not only representing his party but also his Orang Ulu community. It will look good,” he said.

Minos believed the views and recommendations will emanate from the Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I am sure PM Anwar will listen to the Sarawak Premier,” he added.