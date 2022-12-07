Petronas Carigali makes significant O&G discovery off coast in Balingian

KUCHING (Dec 7): Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas, today announced an oil and gas discovery at the Nahara-1 well in Block SK306, located in the shallow waters of Balingian province about 150km from Bintulu, off the coast of Sarawak.

A press statement said the Nahara-1 well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 2,468 metres and encountered hydrocarbon in the Late Oligocene to Middle Miocene aged sedimentary sequences.

Light oil with minimal contaminants was also established after production testing was conducted for the well.

PCSB is the operator of the block, with 100 per cent participating interest in its Production Sharing Contract.

“We are excited with this discovery and its impact to the future exploration effort in the surrounding areas. Nahara-1 is a significant oil discovery by PCSB within the last decade.

“It is a testament to the vast potential in Malaysia’s prolific basins which remain highly prospective,” said Petronas vice president of exploration Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman.

He added the discovery also reinforces PCSB’s current exploration strategy of renewing focus in its exploration efforts in Malaysia’s basins.

In January, Petronas announced a gas discovery at the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK411, located in the shallow waters of Balingian province.

This was the company’s third gas discovery in the province last year after Sirung-1 in March and Kulintang-1 in May respectively.

Oil and gas were also discovered within the same play at the D18 field in 2019.