Premier: Tegas Digital Village in Sama Jaya to get adjacent hostel

KUCHING (Dec 7): A hostel is in the works next to Tegas Digital Village to accommodate visitors, particularly students, in the future, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the facility will be located next to the digital village at Sama Jaya High Tech Park here.

“We will develop a hostel in this area because recently we have had an influx of visitors including students.

“These visitors, especially those from outside Sarawak, can stay at the hostel and visit the various companies located at the high-tech industrial park,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Shell LiveWIRE Sarawak 2022 Award Ceremony at Tegas Digital Village today.

Abang Johari said he will discuss the hostel construction plan with Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas).

“I will provide an allocation based on the suggestions on what type of building the hostel will be and what facilities will be available.

“Apart from that we are also considering to build a recreation area,” he said, noting that Tegas Digital Village has the space for the proposed expansion as it is situated on a 15-acre site.

In his speech, the Premier said the proposed hostel will enable students to stay at an accommodation which is very affordable as the hostel rates will be subsidised.

“The students can stay here and visit all the factories and companies in the area such as X-Fab Sarawak and Taiyo Yuden among others.

“This will expose them to the technology and perhaps one day Sarawak can become an innovative hub,” he said.

Abang Johari expressed his confidence that Sarawakians have the capability to be recognised for their digital innovations even at the international level.

“In fact, we have a Sarawak company which is receiving an award in London today for their application which provides welfare services.

“(Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister) Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is in London now for the award,” he said in reference to the iSarawakCare app, which has won the London Design Awards 2022 for the Digital Government Services Category.

On Shell LiveWIRE, Abang Johari commended Tegas and Shell for the collaborative effort to mould the young business community in using the latest technology.

He also congratulated the Top Five Shell LiveWIRE Entrepreneurs in Sarawak for 2022 as well as two Sarawakians who were recognised as Global Runners-Up at the recent Shell LiveWIRE Global Top Ten Innovator, which was held in Mexico.

“I’m sure your success will inspire the rest to achieve the same through innovative and creative ideas that will definitely give a positive impact on their business roadmap,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, who is also Tegas chairman; Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan; Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol; Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Mohamad Razi Sitam; and Shell Malaysia chairman and senior vice president (Upstream Malaysia) Datuk Ivan Tan.