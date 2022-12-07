Premier: Works to turn Damai road into dual carriageway will begin next year, includes bicycle lane

KUCHING (Dec 7): Construction works to upgrade a stretch of Jalan Sultan Tengah, Petra Jaya to Damai, Santubong into a dual carriageway will commence next year, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier revealed the upgrading project will also include a bicycle lane for cyclists.

“We will have a dual carriageway between the junction of Yayasan Sarawak (building) up to Damai.

“In addition, we will also have a lane for bicycles until Damai. All these will start next year,” he announced at the Kuching North City Commission’s (DBKU) Kejiranan Mesra (KJM) dinner last night.

He said this project is one of the many upcoming and ongoing developments in areas under DBKU’s jurisdiction.

Other projects include new housing settlements, upgrading of infrastructure to beautify various kampung areas, construction of Batang Rambungan Bridge, and new campus for i-CATS University College at Kampung Trombol in Telaga Air.

Abang Johari commended DBKU for its continuous efforts in fostering closer ties with residents over the years.

He said DBKU’s KJM, which was formed 21 years ago, has enabled both parties to work together in nurturing the kampung spirit that has resulted in development and organisation of activities and programmes beneficial to the communities.

Citing DBKU’s Car-Free Morning Programme, he said this has enabled families to participate in healthy recreational activities together in an environment that was free from traffic.

“Thank you to DBKU for holding this programme every first Sunday of the month so that our families can gather on Sundays to relax and enjoy recreational activities while at the same time foster ties among the communities.

“If possible, I hope that this programme can be held twice a month,” he said.

The Premier also announced an allocation of RM500,000 for DBKU to run its programmes and activities in 2023.

This was to meet the extra costs required to organise the 363 programmes planned by KJM next year.

“KJM will definitely have a line-up of programmes next year where we will also be celebrating our 60th year as an independent state within Malaysia.

“DBKU has its budget of over RM400,000 to hold the various programmes so I will add another RM500,000 for KJM to organise their activities next year,” said Abang Johari.

In his speech earlier, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi had appealed for additional funding to cover the extra costs incurred to carry out KJM’s planned programmes for 2023.

According to him, the total cost needed to implement the 363 programmes was RM900,000, which is higher than the approved budget of RM475,000.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan, and DBKU director Mohamed Khaidir Abang.